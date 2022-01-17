Alan John Hagen, 85, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on September 21, 2020, at his home in Waverly, and his wife, Patricie Hagen, also 85, passed away on November 15, 2021, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
A joint Celebration of Life Service for Alan and Patricia, will be at 11 a.m., on January 22, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly, with Patricia Shaw officiating. A luncheon follow the services. The live stream service video may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ox5Y7EvjwKg. Inurnment will be in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service time at the Church on Saturday. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes is assisting with arrangements.