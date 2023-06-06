Albert “Tom” Osborn, 93, Waverly, died Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Denver Sunset Home, Denver. He was born on September 6, 1929 at the family home in Butler Co., Iowa to the late Orville and Weltha (Sommervillle) Osborn. Tom graduated from Finchford High School. Following high school, he began working for John Deere and later Rath Packing for a time. Tom faithfully served in the Iowa National Guard where he took up amateur boxing. Over the years, Tom owned and operated the Fina Station in Waverly, worked as a routeman for Schwan’s, and later a sales manager for Tony’s Pride Cheese. The family purchased and ran the Silver Bell salvage Yard for 15 years all while driving school bus in Cedar Falls for 18 years. Tom and Donna (Wentworth) wed on Christmas Eve 1975 joining their families.
Tom also had a passion for coon hunting with his beagles which led to many competitions not only in Iowa but also UKC nationals for more than a decade.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Donna; children, Daniel (Peggy) Osborn, Dennis (Karen) Wentworth, Darryl (Jen) Osborn, Diane (Bruce) Anderson, Debra (Scott) Frost and Darwin (Twyla) Osborn; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Dale (Carol Mae) Osborn; sister-in-law, Marjorie Osborn and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Anthony Wentworth, 4 brother and 4 sisters.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #4074 (2125 W Lone Tree Rd, Cedar Falls, IA 50613) on Thursday, June 8 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family.