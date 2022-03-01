Friday, March 4 marks the release of Best of Eddie Bowles, an album of music by the legendary blues guitarist, Eddie Bowles. The digital album will be available on all major music services and streaming platforms via https://eddiebowles.hearnow.com/. Events as part of this week’s Eddie Bowles Blues Celebration include a Thursday, March 3 screening of the documentary, Getting That Note Out (about the Waterloo-based blues guitarist, Ethleen Morehead Wright) at the Hearst Center for the Arts and a Saturday, March 5 local blues performance by Billy Lee Janey and the Rush Cleveland Trio at Octopus at 2205 College St. in Cedar Falls.
Eddie Bowles (1884-1984) grew up in New Orleans, and he learned to play guitar alongside Louis Armstrong (whom he called “Pug”) and Kid Ory (from whom he took music lessons). As a young man, Eddie played in two different bands that worked the circuit in and around New Orleans. But when he got married in 1911 to Sarah Blanche, he quit playing in search of more stable work. That search led him up to Cedar Falls, Iowa, where he initially was employed to build some of the first paved roads in the city. He remained in Cedar Falls, working a series of manual labor jobs and eventually returning to the guitar, playing a distinctive 12-bar blues style and sentimental favorites for friends and neighbors. During the Blues Revival of the 1960s, Bowles was sought out by young guitarists eager to learn his unique picking style of guitar playing. In the 1970s, Bowles was a regular performer at the annual Cedar Falls Folk Convention, and he continued playing for local audiences well into his nineties before his death in 1984 at the age of 100.
Best of Eddie Bowles brings together a series of recordings made between 1976 and 1982, all but one of which are released here for the first time. Remarkably, all these recordings were made when Bowles was in his nineties and still performing regularly (and well). The album features original blues compositions as well as classic songs from the New Orleans of his youth. Best of Eddie Bowles is guaranteed to appeal to blues aficionados, folk fans, and anyone interested in preserving this important chapter of American musical history.
Jim O’Loughlin, who is releasing this album through the nonprofit Final Thursday Press, notes “The story of Eddie Bowles is as unforgettable as his music. It is my hope that this album will broaden the circle of those who appreciate his work.”
Best of Eddie Bowles is now available for pre-order through Apple Music, iTunes Store and Amazon and will be available on streaming services starting on March 4.. You can listen to Eddie Bowles’s “Strolling Blues” now at https://hearstarchive.uni.edu/sites/default/files/14%20Strolling%20Waltz.mp3. Full album liner notes can be read at: https://eddiebowles.uni.edu/.
Events planned include the following:
• Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m.: Screening of “Getting That Note Out,” Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd. Join this screening and discussion of “Getting That Note Out,” a documentary on the Waterloo-based blues guitarist, Ethleen Morehead Wright (57 min). Director Francesca Soans leads a post-film discussion. Come early to check out Eddie Bowles’s Blues, an exhibit on the life and times of Eddie Bowles showing at the Hearst through March 27.
• Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m.: Live local blues featuring Billy Lee Janey and the Rush Cleveland Trio, Octopus, 2205 College St., Cedar Falls, with a $10 free will donation. This is an all ages show.
This project was made possible by the University of Northern Iowa, the Cedar Falls Community Foundation’s Saul and Joan Diamond Arts & History Fund, Humanities Iowa and the National Endowment for the Humanities.