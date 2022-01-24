Alfred Harmening, 97, of Tripoli, Iowa, passed away on January 22, 2022, at home.
Alfred Lesly Harmening, was born on December 31, 1924, the son of Fred and Frieda (Wettengal) Harmening in Fremont Township, Bremer County at his parent’s home. He was baptized January 25, 1925, by Rev. J.H. Goerner and confirmed April 10, 1938, at St. John’s Lutheran Church — Crane Creek by H.J. Knoploh. He attended Fremont Township No. 2 County school up to the eighth grade. On Nov. 2, 1947, he was united in marriage to Lorna Sommerfelt by Rev. M.O. Jahr at St John’s Lutheran Church — Crane Creek. The couple made their home on the Harmening family farm, where Alfred farmed and raised dairy cows. Alfred was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church – Crane Creek. He enjoyed playing the concertina for family and friends. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially playing with Lincoln Logs with his great-grandchildren, listening to polka music and watching the squirrels from his chair.
Survivors are son, Dean (Kim) Harmening, of Tripoli; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Karen Harmening, of Tripoli. He is preceded in death by his wife Lorna in 2014; his parents; son, Alan Harmening; brother, Werner Harmening; and sister, Mildred Lahman.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church — Crane Creek, near Tripoli, with Pastor Patricia Shaw officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Memorials may be directed to Alfred’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family.