The postseason accolades are starting to roll in for the area basketball players.
Waverly-Shell Rock
In the Northeast Iowa Conference on the boys side, Cole Marsh and Noah Frazell were named to the first team All-Conference.
On the second team, Luke Frazell and Benny Ramker made an appearance.
For the girls, Katelyn Eggena and Brenna Bodensteiner were named to the first team and Emma Thompson was named to the second team.
The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released their All-District teams and W-SR’s Eggena and Bodensteiner were tagged for the 4A Northeast team.
Denver
The Cyclones saw three of their athletes make it on the NICL-Central All-Conference team on the boys side.
Clayton Liddle was the lone Cyclone to make it on the first team. Talan Lafrentz was named to the second team and Kasey Wirtjes rounded out the selections with a nod on the honorable mention team.
For the girls, Grace Hennessy was named to the 2A Northeast All-Region team.
Nashua-Plainfield
The lady Huskies had two members named to the Top of Iowa-East All-Conference team.
Kadence Huck and Kendall Bailey-Pint were named to the second and honorable mention teams, respectively.
Huck finished the season with 94 steals, good for third most in school season history.
On the boys team, Bo Harrington was named to the first team and was also named the conference player of the year. Joel Winters was selected to the honorable mention team.
Clarksville
The Clarksville girls basketball team closed out the year with three on the All-Conference list. Jenna Myers and Cailyn Hardy were named to the first team, and Paige Kampman was a honorable mention.
With Dunkerton advancing to the boys state tournament, the Indians All-Conference team has yet to be announced.
Note: Other all-conference lists will be updated when they become available.