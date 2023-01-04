January is National Mentoring Month! This year, All In Mentoring (AIM) is celebrating by holding a Mentoring Panel Discussion on Jan. 19, 4:30 p.m. at Get Roasted Coffee Co., 106 W Bremer Ave. National Mentoring Month is aimed at expanding quality mentoring opportunities to connect more of our community’s young people with caring adults.

“We thought National Mentoring Month would be a great time to hold an event where our current mentors and people from the community can come ask questions and get answers from veteran mentors and staff members of previous mentoring organizations,” said Kori Chamberlin, AIM Executive Director. “This is an opportunity for those who may be interested in mentoring to come meet our board members, talk with people who are currently mentoring through our program, and ask any questions they may have.”