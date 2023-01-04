January is National Mentoring Month! This year, All In Mentoring (AIM) is celebrating by holding a Mentoring Panel Discussion on Jan. 19, 4:30 p.m. at Get Roasted Coffee Co., 106 W Bremer Ave. National Mentoring Month is aimed at expanding quality mentoring opportunities to connect more of our community’s young people with caring adults.
“We thought National Mentoring Month would be a great time to hold an event where our current mentors and people from the community can come ask questions and get answers from veteran mentors and staff members of previous mentoring organizations,” said Kori Chamberlin, AIM Executive Director. “This is an opportunity for those who may be interested in mentoring to come meet our board members, talk with people who are currently mentoring through our program, and ask any questions they may have.”
Research shows that mentors play a powerful role in providing young people with the tools to make positive choices, attend and engage in school, and reduce or avoid negative behaviors. In turn, these young people are:
●55% more likely to be enrolled in college.
●81% more likely to report participating regularly in sports or extracurricular activities.
●78% more likely to volunteer regularly in their communities.
●More than twice as likely to say they held a leadership position in a club or sports team.
Yet, the same research shows that one in three young people in our country will grow up without a mentor.
National Mentoring Month is the time of year where engagement from community members interested in becoming a mentor is highest. This year, with the support of the mentoring community, we are encouraging the public to go beyond just digital engagement and become involved in real life. Mentoring relationships are at their best when connections are made between a caring adult and a young person who knows that someone is there to help guide them through life choices.
National Mentoring Month is led by MENTOR, the national unifying champion of the mentoring movement. Each year since its launch in 2002, the campaign has enjoyed the strong support of the President and the United States Congress. Other well-known supporters include the late Maya Angelou, Clint Eastwood, Senator John McCain, Quincy Jones, General Colin L. Powell, Cal Ripken Jr., the late Bill Russell (MENTOR founding board member), and Usher. In 2016, President Barack Obama’s office shared a National Mentoring Month press release highlighting the crucial role that mentors play in young people’s lives. Last year, United States Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona played a key role in the event.
To learn more about the role mentoring plays in our community or to become an AIM Mentor, visit Allinmentoring.org. To get involved outside of the W-SR School District, go to mentoring.org and take the first step via the Mentoring
All In Mentoring is a school-based one-on-one mentoring non-profit which began operating in the Waverly-Shell Rock (Iowa) School District during the 2021-22 school year. Our mission (or our “AIM”) is to “invest in intergenerational mentoring relationships that create confident & compassionate individuals.” AIM enrolls children grades Kindergarten-6th grade. Mentors meet with their mentees 30 minutes per week.
MENTOR is the unifying champion for expanding the quality and quantity of mentoring relationships across the United States. MENTOR was created more than 30 years ago to expand opportunities for young people by building a youth mentoring field and movement. The result: a more than 10-fold increase in young people in mentoring relationships. Today, MENTOR is the expert voice representing a movement that meets young people everywhere they are – from schools, to workplaces, and beyond. MENTOR operates in collaboration with 24 Affiliates providing local servant leadership and expertise across the nation, with several more in development.