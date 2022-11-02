All in Mentoring (AIM) is a school-based mentoring program in the Waverly-Shell Rock community. AIM partners with the W-SR School District and St. Paul’s Lutheran School to pair adult mentors with students in grades K-6. To date, AIM has matched 20 mentors with kids needing an additional supportive, positive person in their life. Their goal is to serve 50 kids by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
AIM currently offers a school-based mentoring program. Mentors meet with kids in school for 30 minutes each week during the school day. Kids in grades K-6th in the Waverly-Shell Rock School District, including St. Paul’s and the Lied Center, are eligible to enroll. The mentee/mentor matches can do activities the mentee is interested in such as playing games, reading, making crafts, and playing catch together.
AIM serves kids who are referred by their school or whose parents enroll them in the mentoring program. Kids involved in AIM come from a variety of backgrounds and are referred for a variety of needs: some are struggling socially with their peers, come from single parent homes, have low self-esteem, or just need another positive adult in their life.
Though AIM is a young organization, they are already seeing positive impacts with the students they serve. As part of a survey AIM conducted in May 2022, 100% of the kids said they feel their mentor cares about them, 100% said they look forward to their time with their mentor, and 100% said their mentor makes them happy. AIM will continue to collect in-depth data, with parent consent, regarding grades, absenteeism and other tangible impacts. The results of the initial survey are encouraging and support the need for mentorship in our community.
Today, AIM’s primary need is recruiting adult mentors. AIM mentors undergo a background check, are thoroughly interviewed, and are continually supported to help them make the most of their time with their mentee. The “AIM” is for all of the mentors to reflect AIM’s four values (caring, genuine, committed, and respectful), in hopes they will pass those values on to their student match. A mentor is to serve as a supporter, friend, and role model to their matched mentee. It doesn’t require any other special qualifications! Anyone wanting to make a difference in a child’s life and can volunteer just 30 minutes a week, during the school day, is encouraged to apply to be a mentor at allinmentoring.org.
AIM has been fortunate to have several local businesses allow their employees time throughout the work day to mentor a child. If you are a business owner or manager who would like to partner with AIM, please contact Executive Director, Kori Chamberlin at director@allinmentoring.org.