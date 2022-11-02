All in Mentoring (AIM) is a school-based mentoring program in the Waverly-Shell Rock community. AIM partners with the W-SR School District and St. Paul’s Lutheran School to pair adult mentors with students in grades K-6. To date, AIM has matched 20 mentors with kids needing an additional supportive, positive person in their life. Their goal is to serve 50 kids by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

AIM currently offers a school-based mentoring program. Mentors meet with kids in school for 30 minutes each week during the school day. Kids in grades K-6th in the Waverly-Shell Rock School District, including St. Paul’s and the Lied Center, are eligible to enroll. The mentee/mentor matches can do activities the mentee is interested in such as playing games, reading, making crafts, and playing catch together.