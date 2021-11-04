St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will host an All Saints Day Brunch from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, in the St. Paul’s Parish Hall, 301 First St. NW, Waverly.
During the brunch, there will be a free-will donation to support St. Paul’s youth trip to the 2022 ELCA Youth Gathering. For more information, contact Deb Bachman at deb.bachman@stpaulswaverly.org.
The brunch menu will include fall-flavored baked goods, sausage, yogurt parfaits and beverages. Those attending will be encouraged to enjoy brunch and support St. Paul’s youth trip to the 2022 ELCA Youth Gathering.
“All Saints Day is an important day in the life of our congregation, and we want to give the congregation a chance to eat and fellowship together," said Deb Bachman, director of faith formation. "We want to also provide a chance for the congregation to support our youth in their experiences as they travel and share their faith through summer trips."
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn, and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.