The administration and faculty of Allen College are pleased to congratulate students named to the Allen College Dean’s List at the completion of the spring semester of the 2022 — 2023 academic year.
Bachelor’s and Associate’s students named to the Allen College Dean’s List must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Allen College is Iowa’s second-largest college of nursing. In addition to nursing degrees at all levels, Allen College also offers an Associate Degree in Radiography, Bachelor of Health Science Degrees in Medical Imaging, Medical Lab Science, Public Health, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, a Master of Science degree in Occupational Therapy, a Doctor of Education degree and a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. Information on Allen College is available at www.allencollege.edu.
Denver, IA
Natalee Lyons, Nursing--BSN
Jenna Schmitt, Nursing--BSN
Janesville, IA
Marra Fitzgerald, Radiography
Angela Muehling, Radiography
Waverly, IA
Jentry Eick, Nursing--BSN
Allison Keis, Nursing--BSN
Devin Lagow, Nursing--BSN