WATERLOO – The administration and faculty of Allen College are pleased to congratulate students named to the Allen College Dean’s List at the completion of the fall semester of the 2021 — 2022 academic year.
Bachelor’s and Associate’s students named to the Allen College Dean’s List must complete at least 12 semester hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Clarksville: Hanna Kramer, Nursing--BSN
Denver: Emma Larson, Nursing--BSN
Janesville: Julia Meister, Nursing--BSN
Nashua: Megan Cerwinske, Nursing--BSN
Readlyn: Carley Schmit, Nursing--BSN
Shell Rock: Cheyenne Swinton, Nursing--BSN
Waverly: Emily Smillie, Nursing--BSN
Allen College is Iowa’s second-largest college of nursing. In addition to nursing degrees at all levels, Allen College also offers an Associate Degree in Radiography, Bachelor of Health Science Degrees in Medical Imaging, Medical Lab Science, Public Health, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, a Master of Science degree in Occupational Therapy, a Doctor of Education degree and a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. Information on Allen College is available at www.allencollege.edu.