Iowa State Patrol

An Allison couple died after their van collided with a train at approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 27, just Northwest of Clarksville, near Packard at Packard Avenue and Pioneer place.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 70-year-old Joel Sult and his wife Rosemary, 68, were killed Wednesday night, when their 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van, was southbound on Packard Avenue and collided with a train car.