An Allison couple died after their van collided with a train at approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 27, just Northwest of Clarksville, near Packard at Packard Avenue and Pioneer place.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, 70-year-old Joel Sult and his wife Rosemary, 68, were killed Wednesday night, when their 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van, was southbound on Packard Avenue and collided with a train car.
Both were wearing their seatbelts, according to the Iowa State Patrol crash report.
Assisting agencies for the accident include Greene Ambulance, Fire and Rescue, Clarksville Ambulance, Butler County Deputies, Butler County Medical Examiner, Iowa Northern Railroad, McDivitt’s, and Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.
According to the Counsell Woodley Funeral Home website, funeral services for Joel and Rosemary Sult will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, at North Butler Elementary School Gymnasium, 513 Birch Street, Allison.
Their visitations will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, at North Butler Elementary School Gymnasium in Allison. Burial will take place in the Allison Cemetery.
At the time of publication, the car crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.