An Allison man was injured in a car crash in Waverly on April 10.
According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, Wyatt Allan Mitchell, 18, drove his 2008 Volkswagen Beetle into the north ditch on Hwy 3 entering Waverly while eluding law enforcement. His vehicle vaulted and rolled, ejecting Mitchell. Mitchell was injured and transported to the Waverly Health Center.
The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. Assisting on the scene were the Waverly Police Department, Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Waverly ambulance, and Dale’s Towing.