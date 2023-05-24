Earlier this month, Waverly-Shell Rock High School Class of 2019 graduate Allyson (Davis) Gayer was selected to receive a Purple and Old Gold Award for her accomplishments within the Communication and Media Department at the University of Northern Iowa. The Purple and Old Gold Award is the highest award given by the university to seniors who have graduated in the fall, spring, and summer semesters. Each year, only 50-60 students among all graduates receive the Purple and Old Gold Awards. Recipients of this honor receive a bronze medal to symbolize their outstanding achievements, are noted in the commencement program, and earn a permanent notation of the honor on their academic transcript.
Allyson is the daughter of Chris and Barb Davis and the wife of 2018 Go-Hawk alumnus Jordan Gayer. She is currently employed as a Digital Marketing Specialist at The Accel Group in Waverly.