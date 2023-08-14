Alvina Faye Koepke, 96 of Denver, Iowa, passed away on August 8, 2023, at her home in Denver.
Alvina was born on December 10, 1926, in LaPorte City, Iowa, the daughter of Alvin and Eva (Mingle) Dunkelberger. Alvina attended school in La Porte City and graduated in 1944 from La Porte City High School. Alvina was united in marriage to Glenn Koepke on November 29, 1944, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo. The couple made their home on a farm in rural Denver and in 1946 they moved to La Porte City. In 1954, they returned to the Denver area and continued farming.
Alvina farmed alongside Glenn for many years. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and her garden. She enjoyed car rides to see family and hosting a big celebration on July 4th with the extended family. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family.
Alvina is survived by a son, Ronnie (Elaine) Koepke of Waverly; a daughter, Kathy Ackerman; and a son, Jodie (Andrew Gray) Koepke, both of Denver; six grandchildren, Mark (Jennifer) Koepke, Rick Koepke, Tammi Swanson, Todd Ackerman, Teresa Kruger, and Travis (Jen) Ackerman; fifteen great-grandchildren, and thirteen great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Glenn in 1994; a son-in-law, Richard Ackerman; a great-granddaughter, Megan Koepke; a grandson-in-law, Marshall Swanson; and her brothers and sisters, George (Bea) Dunkleberger, Vera (Glen) Palmer, Elizabeth (Roy) Bristow, Ella (Duane) Feller, Archie (Joan) Dunkelberger and Ralph (Gloria) Dunkelberger.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver with Rev. Kyle Barton officiating. Burial will be held in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Denver. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and also for one hour prior to services on Monday at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Memorials may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church or to the Denver Fire Department. The service on Monday will be livestreamed on the Kaiser-Corson YouTube page.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379