WATERLOO– The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in Cedar Falls at Peet Jr. High on Saturday, Sept. 24. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the Walk kicks-off at 9 a.m. In addition to the opening ceremonies, walkers can enjoy live music from local band Stackhouse, and a balloon artist will be there to make animals and flowers. Abby Turpin, formerly from KWWL, will be this year’s emcee.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with Promise Garden flowers which signify our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers – purple, yellow, blue and orange – represent the different reasons why people walk to end this disease.