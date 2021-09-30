Cedar Valley residents participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Cedar Falls on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The Walk was held at Peet Junior High with the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remaining top priorities. Walkers helped raise over $43,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. Fundraising continues through the end of the year, so there is still time to donate at alz.org/walk.
Team Ludden’s Forget-Me-Nots led by Heidi Podhajsky and Gretchen Pargeon was named the Top Team raising $3,800. They walk in memory of their dad who passed in 2016 from Alzheimer’s.
The other top teams and walkers are:
· Team Arlington Place at Grundy Center led by Katelyn Strickler raised over $3,200
· Team Shock led by Becky Shock raised over $2,700.
· Team BEAT IT ALZ! led by Roxanne Hassman raised over $2,600.
The Cedar Valley Walk will be followed by the Walk in Dubuque on Saturday, Oct. 2. Register and donate at alz.org/walk.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Iowa alone, there are more than 66,000 people living with the disease and 73,000 caregivers.
Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.
Alzheimer’s Association®
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.