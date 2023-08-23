Participants from around the country competed in the Iowa Amateurs division, Open Singles division and Open Singles Evening division of the Horseshoe Pitching Tournament held Thursday, August 17, at the 2023 Iowa State Fair.
The Fair hosts both Championship and Open Class competitions every Fair day. Division winners are crowned daily. All Horseshoe Pitching competitions take place on the clay courts just east of Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall.
Complete results below:
IOWA AMATEURS
1. Ava Sinnott, Pella
2. Olivia Davidson, Pella
3. Tom Milius, Denver
4. Greg Shugars, Basalt, CO
5. Derek Wicks, Cedar Falls
6. Rosanne Wicks, Waukon
7. Paul Mosbey, Hedrick
OPEN SINGLES
Class A
1. Steve Hatch, Knoxville
2. Caleb Cook, Iowa City
3. Rick Cook, Des Moines
4. Cooper Weise, Roland
Class B
1. Don Johnson, Huxley
2. Matt Ross, Des Moines
3. Damian Lanczos, Roland
4. Dixie Ellis, Olympia, WA
OPEN SINGLES EVENING
Class A
1. Tom Tabat, Fort Dodge
2. Tom Cranson, Keswick
3. Mike McNace, Lakeview
4. John Peterson, Oskaloosa
5. Ralph Davis, Ankeny
Class B
1. Brandon DeBord, Adel
2. Russell Wiese, Roland
3. Ramon Scarpino, Des Moines
4. Stephen Fini, Des Moines
Class C
1. Lynn Gilmore, Des Moines
2. Joe Cleghorn, Des Moines
3. Damian Lanczos, Roland
4. Cooper Wiese, Roland
Class D
1. Sara Veldhuizen Stealy, Webster Groves, MO
2. John Kaale, Maxwell
3. Ava Sinnott, Pella
4. Robert Williams, Des Moines