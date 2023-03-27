Congratulations to Amber Heller from the Denver Ambulance Service. She is the Waverly Exchange Club’s 2023 Emergency Services Provider of the Year. Amber serves her community tirelessly and provides many hours of support and community education and awareness. Thank you Amber and all of our dedicated EMS providers across the region and country!
Amber Heller of Denver Ambulance Service named 2023 Emergency Services Provider of the Year
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Entertainment Guide
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
33°
Clear
- Humidity: 73%
- Cloud Coverage: 53%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:01:10 AM
- Sunset: 07:29:56 PM
Today
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 47F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Trending
-
Cul de sac under construction at end of 13 Avenue SW in anticipation of future development
-
8 names shortlisted for Waverly's new elementary schools
-
Five area teams hit the track at Wartburg Invite
-
Five Go-Hawks grab gold at NEIC indoor track & field meet
-
Insights from studying the Cedar River for over 50 years