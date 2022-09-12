It’s well known America’s first president warned citizens – on Sept. 17, 1796 – about the negative impact political parties could have on the country. In George Washington’s farewell address he felt politicians and their party of preference could become “cunning, ambitious and unprincipled . . . enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”

The divisiveness our political parties and their operative sons and daughters have purposely brought upon America is disheartening and shameful.