American strength and prosperity require our leaders to boldly stand with our friends and deter those who wish to inflict damage to our people and our homeland.

Nancy Pelosi demonstrated the will appropriate for the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives when she followed through on her visit to Taiwan last week. Her decision demonstrated to Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that the United States values its relationship with Taiwan, and that we are committed to a mutually beneficial economic and security partnership with our ally in the region.