Twenty-five students in Mr. Seth McGrane’s class received 50 cents on May 6, for doing patriotic poppy posters commissioned by the Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary.
As has been customary for the fourth-graders in Shell Rock Elementary for many decades, the members of the Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary judged the posters and determined the top three winners.
Sky White placed first, receiving $3; Brooke Daron, who placed second, received $2; and Colt Ramige, who took third place, received $1.
In an interview with Waverly Newspapers, each winner described the creative process in coming up with their poster.
“It has a world because they travel the world,” said Sky White, explaining her design. “And I put a bunch of these stars to decorate.”
The posters were all aesthetically different, but focused on aspects of heroism.
“I had an idea of how they served us,” said Brooke Daron. Her poster reads, “God Bless America.”
The students used popular imagery to invoke their appreciation for the armed forces.
“I put the people who served in the army and passed away and served for us,” said Colt Ramige. “And I have the quotes and the flag and the camo to represent them.”