Waverly American Legion Post 176 and Auxiliary are pleased to announce the recipients of the George and Kathleen Beebe Scholarship.
This scholarship was established due to the generous donation by George and Kathleen Beebe, former Waverly residents, to benefit those students who attended either Boys or Girls State camp.
These students from the Waverly-Shell Rock school system were chosen to attend the American Legion Boys and Girls State summer camp after completing their Junior year. Each were selected by their participation in school activities as well as community involvement.
American Legion Boys and Girls State are among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for U.S. high school students. At Girls and Boys State, participants learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of citizenship. The training is objective and centers on the structure of city, county and state governments. By the end of the week, the members have campaigned and elected officials from the governor down to the city level.
Upon graduation from high school, each recipient receives a scholarship in the amount of $5,000 in two increments. The first year they receive $2,500 upon acceptance into an institution of higher learning, which includes trade school, associate or bachelor degrees. The second installment is awarded upon entering their second year of instruction.
Boys receiving awards this year are:
Tyler McNally, second award, Wartburg
Jeremy Chaplin, second award, University of Iowa
Ethan Flege, second award, West Point Military Academy
Will Alexander, first award, UNI
Luke Ragsdale, first award, Iowa State
Girls receiving awards this year are:
Madison Potratz, second award, UNI
Bryndle Rademacher, second award, DMACC of Ankeny
Cali Angel, first award, University of Iowa
Ellie Reznicek, first award, University of Nebraska
For those in the Junior Class at Waverly-Shell Rock High School who are interested in this program, information will be available with your guidance counselor starting in January of 2022.