Waverly American Legion Post 176 and Auxiliary are pleased to announce the recipients of the George and Kathleen Beebe Scholarship. This scholarship was established due to the generous donation by George and Kathleen Beebe, former Waverly residents, to benefit those students who attended either Boys or Girls State camp.
These students from the Waverly-Shell Rock school system were chosen to attend the American Legion Boys and Girls State summer camp after completing their Junior year.. Each were selected by their participation in school activities as well as community involvement.
American Legion Boys and Girls State are among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for U.S. high school students. At Girls and Boys State, participants learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of citizenship. The training is objective and centers on the structure of city, county and state governments. By the end of the week the members have campaigned and elected officials from the Governor down to the City level.
Upon graduation from high school each recipient receives a scholarship in the amount of $5,000 in two increments. The first year they receive $2500.00 upon acceptance into an institution of higher learning which includes trade school, associate or bachelor degrees. The second installment is awarded upon entering their second year of instruction.
Boys receiving awards this year are:
Carson Reznicek 1st award – University of Nebraska
Shay Doyle 1st award – University of St. Thomas
Gabriel Holden 2nd award –Iowa State University
Willem Potter 2nd award – Iowa State University
Girls receiving awards this year are:
Malaika Mwangi 1st award – San Diego State
Sarah Engelhardt 1stt award – Iowa State University
Emma Jones 2nd award – Drake University
Emily Vering 2nd award – St. Olaf
For those in the Junior Class at Waverly-Shell Rock high school who are interested in this program, information will be available with your guidance counselor starting in January of 2024.