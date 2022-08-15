recipients

The American Legion announced eight scholarship recipients. From left: Auxiliary President Kathy Epley, Emily Vering, Emma Jones, Cali Angel, Elli Reznicek, Willem Potter, Will Alexander, Legion Commander Rich Miller. Not shown: Luke Ragsdale, Gabriel Holden

Waverly American Legion Post 176 and Auxiliary are pleased to announce the recipients of the George and Kathleen Beebe Scholarship. This scholarship was established due to the generous donation by George and Kathleen Beebe, former Waverly residents, to benefit those students who attended either Boys or Girls State camp.

These students from the Waverly-Shell Rock school system were chosen to attend the American Legion Boys and Girls State summer camp after completing their Junior year.. Each were selected by their participation in school activities as well as community involvement.