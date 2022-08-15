Waverly American Legion Post 176 and Auxiliary are pleased to announce the recipients of the George and Kathleen Beebe Scholarship. This scholarship was established due to the generous donation by George and Kathleen Beebe, former Waverly residents, to benefit those students who attended either Boys or Girls State camp.
These students from the Waverly-Shell Rock school system were chosen to attend the American Legion Boys and Girls State summer camp after completing their Junior year.. Each were selected by their participation in school activities as well as community involvement.
American Legion Boys and Girls State are among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for U.S. high school students. At Girls and Boys State, participants learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of citizenship. The training is objective and centers on the structure of city, county and state governments. By the end of the week the members have campaigned and elected officials from the Governor down to the City level.
Upon graduation from high school each recipient receives a scholarship in the amount of $5,000 in two increments. The first year they receive $2500.00 upon acceptance into an institution of higher learning which includes trade school, associate or bachelor degrees. The second installment is awarded upon entering their second year of instruction.
Boys receiving awards this year are:
Will Alexander 2nd award – University of Northern Iowa
Luke Ragsdale 2nd award – Iowa State University
Gabriel Holden 1st award – Colorado School of Mines
Willem Potter 1st award – Iowa State University
Girls receiving awards this year are:
Cali Angel-2ndt award – Hawkeye Community College
Ellie Reznicek-2ndt award – University of Nebraska
Emma Jones 1st award – Drake University
Emily Vering 1st award – St. Olaf
For those in the Junior Class at Waverly-Shell Rock high school who are interested in this program, information will be available with your guidance counselor starting in January of 2023.