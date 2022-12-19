Cedar Falls – The American Red Cross has announced members of Cedar Falls Public Safety as the recipients of Lifesaving Awards through the Red Cross Lifesaving Awards Program.

The Lifesaving Awards celebrate the actions of Red Cross-trained Professional Responders and Healthcare Professionals for extraordinary service in the line of duty. Cedar Falls Public Safety personnel involved in three incidents this past year will be receiving the honor during a ceremony on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Public Safety Building (4600 South Main Street).