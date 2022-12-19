Cedar Falls – The American Red Cross has announced members of Cedar Falls Public Safety as the recipients of Lifesaving Awards through the Red Cross Lifesaving Awards Program.
The Lifesaving Awards celebrate the actions of Red Cross-trained Professional Responders and Healthcare Professionals for extraordinary service in the line of duty. Cedar Falls Public Safety personnel involved in three incidents this past year will be receiving the honor during a ceremony on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Public Safety Building (4600 South Main Street).
“The dedication of these individuals to serve others, to remain calm in the face of intense adversity, and work selflessly to protect their community is truly what it means to be a first responder,” said Cedar Falls Public Safety Director Craig Berte. “We thank them for all they do for the people of Cedar Falls and congratulate them on this well-deserved honor.”
Cedar Falls Public Safety Recipients
Officer Morgan Hoeft, Firefighter Kristi Hanson, Firefighter Josh Getz, Firefighter Troy Purdy in recognition of their response to an incident on May 10 involving lifesaving procedures on an unconscious patient.
Officer Hannah Hoffa, Captain Derek Brown, Firefighter Javier Mercado, Firefighter Ethan Schultzen in recognition of their response to an incident on May 31 involving a medical emergency for a pregnant female. As a result of lifesaving efforts, the mother and newborn were ultimately safe and healthy.
Officer Thomas Fey, Firefighter Scott Dougan, Officer John Kramer, Lieutenant Carson Barron, Firefighter Ethan Schultzen in recognition of their response to an incident on May 24 involving a patient who lost consciousness while on the phone with 911 dispatchers.
Craig Berte, City of Cedar Falls Public Safety Director
Amanda Huisman, City of Cedar Falls Communications Specialist