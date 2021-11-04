On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Mike Chapman will be the featured speaker at the “One Nation Under God” banquet, an annual celebration hosted by area Exchange Clubs.
This “Americanism” event highlights one of the clubs’ national Programs of Service that promotes pride in our country, appreciation for the freedoms granted to American citizens, and gratitude to the men and women who serve/have served in the Armed Forces.
The event coincides with the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the day al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets across the United States. This dinner event is open to the public by reservation only.
Chapman will discuss the lives of Iowa Hawkeye stars Fred Becker and Nile Kinnick. Becker was Iowa’s first All-American football player (in 1916) and lost his life fighting during World War I on July 18, 1918.
Kinnick, Iowa’s only Heisman Trophy winner, lost his life on a training flight June 2, 1943, during World War II. Both Fred and Nile were just 22 years of age, and Mike has written about them in his book “Triumph and Tragedy.”
A Waterloo native, Chapman writes books and gives speeches on a wide variety of topics, ranging from Iowa history to the sport of wrestling and to Greek mythology and the Trojan War. His career includes a 35-year as newspaper reporter and 11-year career as the executive director of the Dan Gable International Wrestling Institute and Museum (DGIWIM) in Waterloo. He has written 31 books, 17 of them on wrestling, produced four videos and has two screenplays in Hollywood.
As a reporter, he has attended 47 NCAA Wrestling Championships, two Olympic Games and three World Championships. He has won numerous awards for journalism and writing and was named National Wrestling Writer of the Year five times, by four different amateur wrestling organizations.
This event is being sponsored by five area Exchange Clubs: Cedar Falls, Cedar Valley, Sunrise, Waterloo, and Waverly. Exchange is “America’s Service Club” with tens of thousands of dedicated men and women serving their local communities and advancing the motto of “Unity for Service.”
The diverse array of Exchange-sponsored programs and projects has made a considerable impact on America, enhancing the lives of countless men, women and children across the nation. Open to all, learn more here: https://www.nationalexchangeclub.org/.