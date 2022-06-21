AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary are pleased to announce the scholarship winners for 2022. The two award winners are Kaleb O’Hare and Ella Canney. Kaleb will attend the University of Northern Iowa with an emphasis on Mathematics education. Ella will continue her college studies at Wartburg, pursuing studies in business.
Both have demonstrated achievements in scholastic, extra-curricular activities, leadership roles, work skills, and contributions to charitable organizations.
Commander Ron Ihde and Auxiliary President Mary Steinbach presented checks to both award winners. These scholarships are made, possible by through the community support of various AMVETS and AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary activities held at the WAVP. The future is in the hands of our youth, like Kaleb and Ella and we thank the community for supporting AMVETS and AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary #79 of Waverly.