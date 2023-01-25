AMVETS, AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of AMVETS of Waverly, Iowa Post #79 will be offering scholarships again this year. Forms may be picked up in the Guidance Office at the W-SR High School or at the WAVP. Copies of the various local forms, along with Department of Iowa and National forms are available on the AMVETS website. http://www.amvets79.us. At the top of the page there is a tab for Scholarships. If you need more information, you can send an e-mail to: mjonlyu@outlook.com.
Completed forms should be mailed to: AMVETS PO Box 93 Waverly, Iowa 50677 to be reviewed by April 15, 2023.