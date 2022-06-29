In 2003, a pair of brothers and a pair of cousins who grew up together in Waverly had an idea.
They placed an American flag on a single pier, a leftover from a one-time railroad. It now stood in the middle of the Cedar River off of the Parkway bridge near Horton road.
What they envisioned and what they accomplished has become a signature image of Waverly’s landscape, and drivers and pedestrians crossing the bridge often pull over to take a picture as they wonder who put the flag there in such an inaccessible spot.
The story of the flag on the pier is the story of a handful of Waverly teens – brothers Bob and Scott Tiedt and cousins Jared Juhl and Clayton Liebau —who grew up on the river and around each other.
It embodies the Waverly spirit in the sense that the boys who placed the flag there never sought any recognition, but in the years since, they have kept the tradition alive, replacing the flag every year and making sure it never flies tattered.
It is unclear when and how the then-teens decided that they would hoist an American flag on the pier, but according to collective memory, here is how they got it done.
They approached the pier in a pontoon owned by Jared’s grandfather, Ralph, a World War II veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. He served under General George S. Patton and in addition to the Purple Heart was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, American Defense Service Medal and The European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal. Until his passing in 2013, Ralph procured the new flag each year.
Bob Tiedt, the oldest of the four, said that when they first approached the pier, they didn’t know if their plan was going to work.
“There was a lot of questions,” Bob Tiedt told Waverly Newspapers reflecting on the memory.
It turns out, the flag idea was Bob’s brainchild, although the memory of how it was first borne has faded.
“We pretty much just went there and decided we were doing it,” he recalled.
With the brashness and boldness befitting their youth, the teens pushed the pontoon against the pier and used an extension ladder to navigate the approximately 20 feet height to the top.
They then lowered a rope onto the pontoon and hoisted the flag stand and the cinder blocks to weight it down. Then they placed the flag.
Much to the surprise of the group, in a couple of hours, the flag was flapping in the wind.
“There was quite a bit of attention, I remember some people on the bridge wondering what on earth we were doing,” Bob recalled.
From this time on, in heat and in cold, in rain and in snow, the flag always flies over the river, waving at the wildlife and the humanity around it.
Once a year, the group of friends, now grown men, carry on their duties of replacing the flag, and now that Bob has moved to Lime Springs, Jared and Clayton, along with Scott, are in charge of replacement.
In 2008, when the 500-year flood struck Waverly and the area, they worried that the high water might damage the flag.
“It never got over the top of it,” Bob said with relief.
At the time, the youth were worried how their actions would be received.
“When we initially did it, we thought we were going to get in trouble,” Bob said. “I don’t know who owns it (the pier), there was never any trouble, nothing like that.”
Today, as before, they remain humble about the work they put in to ensure that the flag is there for everyone to enjoy.
“We weren’t looking for any recognition,” he said, “it was something we did just because.”
Robert Lynch contributed to this article.