WAVERLY – The Waverly Senior Center will be serving an early Thanksgiving-themed meal for the Nov. 8 506 Cafe. Always a diner-pleaser, the meal will be served take-out curbside only from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please call 319-352-5678 to reserve your lunch for just $10. Proceeds from this homemade lunch will go towards programming for the senior center and our non-profit partner, The Friends of the Waverly Public Library.
Please call in your reservations to 319-352-5678 by 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.
“We are pleased to continue to provide the monthly 506 Café for the community at a reasonable cost. The Café raises much-needed funds for the center and our November non-profit partner, Friends of the Waverly Public Library which is instrumental in providing financial and volunteer support to the library. Their work on the used book room and soliciting of new members goes directly toward helping the library’s mission to be “The window to information, recreation, and community,” said Cynthia Campbell, Board Chair of the Senior Center.
“It’s great for the Friends of the Waverly Library Board to have the opportunity to partner with the Waverly Senior Center on the 506 Cafe this fall! Each organization adds quality of life to the Waverly community in its own unique way through programming, financial support, and volunteerism. Much like the Library, the Senior Center has evolved creatively to meet the needs of the community and I look forward to working alongside the experienced 506 Cafe team!” said Kim Folkers, Board Member of the Friends of the Waverly Public Library.
The remaining date for 2022 506 Café luncheon is: Dec. 13.