You may have seen her, one of Waverly’s most intrepid walkers.
For many years and in all kinds of weather, Terry Singewald cuts a striking figure with a shock of white hair, a brightly colored coat and a handmade scarf.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 6:00 pm
You may have seen her, one of Waverly’s most intrepid walkers.
For many years and in all kinds of weather, Terry Singewald cuts a striking figure with a shock of white hair, a brightly colored coat and a handmade scarf.
One step at a time, Terry walks to work and completes errands on foot. The
method serves the environment and the body’s need for movement. Walking in
contemplation has history.
This month, Terry walks with a second purpose, raising funds for a January ALS
challenge. Fifty miles in January is the goal.
You may know Terry as a Taylor Therapy staff member, a gallant gallons-of-
blood donor, an exquisite cookie baker, or remember her as a Waverly Preschool
and Daycare caregiver.
Wife, mother, grandmother, friend, arts patron, cheerful Gallagher Bluedorn
usher, avid reader, and so much more.
Who is that Waverly walker?
An inspiration.
Who inspires you?
Send your ideas to news@waverlynewspapers.com
