Angela Lynn Keeran, 57, of Duson, Louisiana, and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Angela was born on October 11, 1964, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Patricia Dorothy (Phelps) and Larry Robert Keeran. She attended school and graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1984.
Angela was a free spirit that enjoyed traveling and sightseeing. She loved being outdoors, socializing with friends and family, wine, and Louisiana boils. She was also a sports fanatic and loved her dogs.
Angie is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Ryan) Davis with her granddaughter, Kelly, of Waterloo, IA; her father, Larry Keeran, of Waverly, IA; her brother, Mike (Samantha) Keeran of Waverly, IA; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia; and her grandparents.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Angela’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187