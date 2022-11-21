Anita Christa Erika Ludwig Siewert, 87, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away at home on Monday morning, November 14, 2022, in Waverly, Iowa.

Anita was born on April 16, 1935, in Marburg an der Lahn, Germany, the daughter of Margarete (Becker) and Adolf Ludwig. As a teenager, Anita boarded a ship and moved to her new home in the United States. After settling in at Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she met Gottlieb Siewert; on January 26, 1956, the two were united in marriage in Milwaukee. Prior to moving to the United States, Anita spoke German. She learned English while on the ship, and from watching television, and listening to the radio. In the 1970’s Gottlieb’s career as a master mason brought the family to Waverly, Iowa. After over 62 years of marriage, Gottlieb passed away in March of 2018.