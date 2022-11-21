Anita Christa Erika Ludwig Siewert, 87, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away at home on Monday morning, November 14, 2022, in Waverly, Iowa.
Anita was born on April 16, 1935, in Marburg an der Lahn, Germany, the daughter of Margarete (Becker) and Adolf Ludwig. As a teenager, Anita boarded a ship and moved to her new home in the United States. After settling in at Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she met Gottlieb Siewert; on January 26, 1956, the two were united in marriage in Milwaukee. Prior to moving to the United States, Anita spoke German. She learned English while on the ship, and from watching television, and listening to the radio. In the 1970’s Gottlieb’s career as a master mason brought the family to Waverly, Iowa. After over 62 years of marriage, Gottlieb passed away in March of 2018.
Anita was an extremely special woman. Her love was unconditional. She loved being a wife, mother and homemaker. She was a wonderful German cook, from scratch, of course! She cherished her family and treasured time spent together, especially summer and holiday trips to Sans Souci, Michigan. She was proud of all her loved ones and kept track of those stateside, as well as those in Germany. Anita was a very talented knitter and passionately donated over 200 knitted blankets to hospice.
Anita is survived by her son, Roger Siewert of Waverly; a brother, Werner Ludwig, of Germany; and many nieces and nephews stateside and in Germany. Those stateside include, Ramona Brandt of Calgary, Canada, Terry (Peggy) Siewert of Wisconsin, Paul Siewert of Texas, Ingrid Hazelton of Colorado, Ellen Peltier of Colorado, Fin (Yvonne) of Colorado, Angelika Siewert of Michigan, Anne (Gottfried) Hart of Michigan, Christian (Jenn) Siewert of Michigan, Moni (Matt) Weber of Michigan, Wally (Jennifer) Siewert of Missouri, and Marjory (Richard) Wagner of Arizona. She was preceded in death by Gottlieb and her parents.
No better Mother and Aunt ever lived,
Her equal in this weary world
It would be hard to find.
Her thoughts were all so full of us,
And so we think that where she is,
She must be watching yet.
She did not fail to do her best,
Her heart was true and tender;
She worked hard for those she left;
She did a lot of kindly things
That just all of us know;
Not much is said about them,
But there’s not a day that goes by
That we are very proud of you
And miss you more each day.
The tears we shed in silence
As we breathe a sigh of regret,
You were ours and we remember,
Though all the world forget,
Oft our thoughts do wander
Where in grief and sorrow
We have laid you not long ago,
*(Poem from a tribute to Emma Penno Siewert, Roger’s Paternal Grandmother in 1960)
Anita has been cremated and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Anita’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting Anita’s family. 319-352-1187