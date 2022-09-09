An Ankeny mother is appealing the dismissal of her lawsuit challenging an Iowa school district’s mask mandate.

Kimberly Reicks had sued the Ankeny Community School District over the mask mandate it had in place in 2020 and 2021. In her lawsuit, she alleged that after she led a protest at a school board meeting over the district’s mask mandates, the district retaliated against her by placing her child “in a plexiglass enclosure” at Northeast Elementary School.