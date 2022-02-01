Ann Nora (Cleary) Swanson, 90, of Waverly, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 4, 2022 at McLaren’s Chapel in West Des Moines with burial at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at McLaren’s.
Ann was born September 22, 1931, in Melrose, Iowa, to Dennis and Mary (Feehan) Cleary. Ann married Herman “Dee” Heaberlin but later divorced. On July 1, 1961, Ann married Earl Deane Swanson. Ann retired from Ruan Company in Des Moines. Ann and Deane lived the majority of their married years in Des Moines, but for the last 3 years lived in Waverly, Iowa. Ann’s pride of being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother will be her legacy. Ann will be known for her kind and tender heart and love of family. She enjoyed line dancing, country western music, sunflowers, chocolate and being from Melrose, Iowa.
Ann is survived by her husband of 61 years, Deane, of Waverly; children, Andee Heaberlin (Cat), of Oracle, Arizona, Deanne Heaberlin. of Penn Valley, California, and Suzanne Swanson (John Parry), of Waverly; grandchildren, Katie (Mike) Buchter, Heather (John) Fitzpatrick, Adam Dunn, Aaron (Ashley) Dunn, Alysa (Matt) Oden, and Gia Burris; great grandchildren, Izabel, Kinzley, Brantley and Wyatt Fitzpatrick, Marley and Genevieve Buchter, Gage and Callie Dunn, Mckenna and Maverick Oden, Jonathan and Addyson Short, Aiden, Branson, and Cannon Burris; sisters, Peggy Wilbanks and Suzanne Morris; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Cleary and Betty Cleary.
Ann was preceded in death by sisters, Donna Scott and Vickey Gillaspy; brothers, John and Paul Cleary; and grandchild, Jesse Short.