Anne Buenneke, 91, of Denver passed away on May 9, 2022, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Anne Therese Buenneke was born on March 28, 1931, the daughter of Joseph P. and Florence E. (Mack) Becker in Oelwein, Iowa. She graduated from Oelwein High School in 1949. On June 28, 1952, she was united in marriage to Paul A. Buenneke at Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein. Following their marriage, she spent time with Paul in Panama while he served in the Army. During Anne’s life she worked at the Oelwein Bank, Chicago Great Western Railroad in Oelwein, and part time in insurance offices.
She was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly, Denver Sunset Auxiliary and Denver HVAAA meal site.
Survivors are her children, Kim (Judy Freshwater) Buenneke of Cedar Falls, Jon (Paula) Buenneke of West Des Moines, Jan (Steve) Davis of Denver, and Jo Ellen (Scott) Gabbard of Prior Lake, MN; 10 grandchildren, Matt (Shelly) Henry, Kirk (Krystal) Henry, Anne (Broc) Hardy, Abbey (Todd) Gelner, Ellen (Ryan) Jacque, Aaron (Shanda) Davis, Matthew (Darian) Gabbard, Andrew Gabbard, Benjamin Gabbard and Michael Gabbard; 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; her daughter, Kay Buenneke-Henry; her grandson, Jonathan Gabbard; her sister Phyllis Gallagher and her brother, Joseph Becker.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11:30 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Father Doug Wathier presiding. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Denver. The family will greet family and friends from 9:30 am until 11:30 am prior to the funeral mass. Memorials may be directed to the Buenneke family for a later designation to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Anne’s name and online condolences for Anne can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Buenneke family with arrangements. 319-352-1187