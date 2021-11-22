Nov. 30, 70 years ago, Harold Anderson and Janet Brockway were married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua on a very foggy evening.
We would appreciate your wishes by taking part in a card shower. Send them to 32215 250th St., Shell Rock, IA 50670.
