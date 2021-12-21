Richard and Sandra Cain, of Shell Rock, will observe their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 30, 2021. Richard Cain and Sandra Schultz were married Dec. 30, 1961 at Holy Name Catholic Church in Shell Rock.
Mr. Cain is retired from Pennex Aluminum in Wellsville, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Cain is retired from secretarial positions in Pennsylvania.
Their four daughters and spouses are Christine and Dan Judge, of Melrose, Jamie and Jeff Baker, of Ankeny, Stacy Cain, of Jefferson, Pennsylvania. and Jacqueline Gerrick, of York, Pennsylvania. They have seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A family celebration will take place in the spring. Cards of congratulations and well wishes may be sent to the Cains at PO Box 255, Shell Rock, IA 50670.