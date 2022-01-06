Ronald and Nancy Kohagen are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a family dinner and card shower.
Ronald Kohagen married Nancy Bruns on Jan. 9, 1972, at Maxfield Lutheran Church in rural Denver.
Ronald is retired from construction and Nancy is retired from John Deere.
They have two daughters Marcia (Jeff) Joerger, of Denver, and Gail (Ryan) Hull, of Le Grand, Iowa.
Mr. and Mrs. Kohagen also have five grandchildren: Sam, Tessa and Jackson Joerger, Ellie and Sydney Hull.
Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 12, Readlyn, IA 50668.