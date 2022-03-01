TRIPOLI – Gerald and Darlyce Liddle are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower and family dinner.
Gerald Liddle and Darlyce Wilharm were married March 9, 1952, at St. John Lutheran Church (Buck Creek), rural Sumner, on a cold, wintry day.
Gerald and Darlyce farmed near Tripoli and have been retired for 30 years.
Their family includes three daughters, Deb and Leon Luhring of Waverly, Bonnie Travers of Tripoli, and Kathy and Mike Westendorf of Waverly; one son, Loren and Kathy Liddle of Tripoli; 14 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at 803 Second St. SE, Tripoli 50676.