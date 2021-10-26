The family of Bud and Marlene (Garbes) Mennenga is announcing the celebration of the couples 65th wedding anniversary.
They were married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua on Oct. 28, 1956. Their family includes Calvin (Linda) Mennenga, Clarksville, Dale (Pat) Mennenga, Clarksville and Barbara (Rick) Kuper, Ackley. They have eight grandchildren.
They have lived all their married lives in the Clarksville area. Bud recently retired from his auctioneering career. He started Mennenga Auction in 1962. Bud also enjoyed farming, while Marlene enjoyed gardening and housekeeping.