Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Wehling are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at St. John Lutheran Church Parish Hall in Sumner.
Raymond Wehling married Dorothy Nicklaus on Sept. 23, 1951, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli.
Their family includes: Barbara (Dale) Matthias, of Sumner, Allen (Becky) Wehling, of Blairstown, Gary (Lauri), of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Brenda (Dan) Kirchmann, of Sumner, and Brian (Andrea), of Sumner.
Please help us celebrate with a card shower!
Please send cards to: 915 W. First St., Sumner, IA 50674
No gifts please.