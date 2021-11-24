St. Paul’s Lutheran School will host their annual student-led Advent Vespers Service at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 in the St. Paul’s Sanctuary, 301 First St. NW, Waverly.
Students and staff are looking forward to gathering once again for this long-standing tradition in St. Paul’s historic church.
“The students have been working hard to learn their songs for this year’s school-led Advent worship,” said Katie Idler, music teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran School. “After not being able to have our normal Advent service last year, the students are very excited to present the service in person again.”
This service will also be livestreamed via St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School’s YouTube channel for those who are unable to attend in person. You can view this special service by visiting www.stpaulswaverly.org/live.
“I’m looking forward to witnessing our school families worshiping together as they enjoy this special performance,” said Tamela Johnson, principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School. “Vespers provides us a great opportunity to showcase the strengths of our fine arts program.”
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is the only elementary school in Iowa affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). It is a place where faith and learning go hand in hand. The school is fully accredited, offering programs similar to public schools with the addition of faith-based curriculum. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School visit stpaulswaverly.org/school.