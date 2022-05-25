Sue and Mike Kaus of Shell Rock have a son and a son-in-law in the Army, and they couldn’t be prouder of them.
Jim Kaus, their son, is a staff sergeant in military intelligence, nearing his retirement at age 38.
“We’re very, very proud of him,” Sue said. “He enlisted a year after 9/11. I know a lot of soldiers did that.”
When her 6’5” son signed up, he was still a senior in high school.
“I was not surprised,” Sue said. “He’s always had the heart of a soldier. We’ve always supported him 100%.”
Jim was allowed to spend the summer after graduation with his family before showing up for basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and then for specialty training at Fort Huachuca in Arizona.
Although he has been stationed on the southeastern coast of the United States for the last several years, he has served wherever the Army needs him.
“Jim was deployed a lot. A lot,” Sue said. “He was overseas more times than I’m sure I will ever know.”
According to his mom, Jim has been stationed in Germany and Okinawa, as well as having many deployments.
Jim is also an airborne soldier, she added. “He’s jumped multiple types of jumps in several countries around the world.”
As a mother, Sue doesn’t worry too much about her son’s military involvement.
“He’s where God wants him to be,” she said. “I can’t protect him. God can.”
Because of his military involvement, Jim has had experiences not typical for most Iowans, such as learning to ski in the Alps, Sue commented. It has been a satisfying and rewarding career choice for him.
“He loves the military,” she said. “He loves what he’s done, and his wife has been very supportive.”
Jim is not the only Kaus family member currently serving the country. Sue and Mike’s daughter, Linda, is married to Maj. Jason Haddock, an Army chaplain.
“We’re extremely proud of them, too,” Sue said. “They have five kids, and he’s been all over the world.” Sometimes his family is able to catch up to him for visits when he’s abroad.
Jason has served in the United States, Iraq, Korea and Poland, Sue noted, but has not been involved in any fighting.
“Chaplains are non-combatants,” she pointed out. “They can’t carry a weapon.”
Instead, a chaplain’s duty is to provide various types of support to soldiers—religious support, counseling services, family support including marriage counseling and marriage retreats.
In addition, chaplains analyze the impact that local religious customs may have on combat and stabilization operations. Chaplains help increase public support where the military is operating by being sensitive to local religion.
“I love serving those who are serving my country,” Jason said.
Sue described what being in the military is like for the family that is directly involved.
“Soldiers and their families typically move to a different post every 2-4 years,” she said. “As with anyone, this can be difficult and scary, leaving friends and familiarity for the unknown.
“But,” she continued, “it can also make you more resilient and flexible, open to new people and situations. My children and grandchildren have a depth of character and selflessness that I know has been brought about by two things: their faith in God and their being a military family.”
The hardest part about having family members in the service, Sue shared, isn’t worrying about them, but rather saying goodbye after they visit.
“I’ve learned that the best thing is to just drop them off at the curb at the airport, wave and drive away,” she said.
Military service is not new to the Kaus family.
“My dad and my father-in-law were both World War II veterans,” Sue said. When she moved to Shell Rock in 1993, she experienced her first “big” Memorial Day observance, with a parade and a marching band before a memorial service in the cemetery.
“That was very emotional for me,” she said, “just thinking about our fathers and World War II.”
These days, those Memorial Day thoughts extend to Jim and Jason, as well. The occasion is solemn, but not sad, Sue clarified. The rituals convey a sense of strength in hard times, she noted, along with a sense of courage and pride.
“The United States has stepped up and done things that we can look at and say, ‘Well done,’” she said. Service members past and present deserve that recognition and thanks.
“Where would we be if we didn’t have people willing to put their lives at risk to protect us?” she asked.