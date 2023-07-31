Anthony “Tony” Steven Findley, 53, of Waverly, Iowa and formerly of Epworth and Peosta crossed over Friday night, July 28, 2023, at Iowa City Hospitals in Iowa City, Iowa. Tony died after a brief, hard fought battle from complications with lymphoma.
Tony was born October 5, 1969 in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Diane Lynne (Spencer) Findley and Steven Keith Findley. He was raised in Epworth and graduated from Western Dubuque High School in 1988.
After graduation Tony held positions in a variety of service industries in Dyersville, Newton and Waverly. He began his current employment at Walmart in Waverly in September 2012. Tony’s responsibilities were in the maintenance department where he was known to be a very hard worker and beloved colleague.
Tony was known for his smile and ability to brighten anyone’s day. He was a genuinely kind and caring soul who loved life, people and animals so much. Tony would help anyone out at the drop of a hat and his positivity was contagious. He loved all sports, in particular, W-SR Go-Hawks, Western Dubuque Bobcats, UNI Panthers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Cubs, Chiefs or whomever was on a winning streak. Tony also treasured spending time with his close friends, Shawn and Gretchen as well as with family.
Tony is survived by his father, Steven of Waverly, sister Wende (Clarence) Dawson of Janesville and his cats. He was preceded in death by his mother, Diana, grandparents Paul and Berdene Spencer and Vinson and Edith Findley and several beloved pets.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Beth Olson presiding. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the 1 time of the service on Thursday. A private burial of cremains will be in Palo Alto Cemetery in Newton, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in care of Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Hope Lodge (American Cancer Society) 750 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246 or C & W Rustic Hollow, P. O. Box 67, Nashua, IA 50658-067. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187