SUMNER — Flames and thick smoke billowed from the southwest upper and lower units of the complex as firefighters arrived on the scene early Monday morning at the corner of First Street and Railroad Street in the heart of downtown Sumner.
Sumner Fire Chief Tim Duhrkopf said the emergency call came in shortly after 5:30 a.m. to the First and Railroad Apartments. The chief said there are 11 units in the complex and the blaze appears to have started in the first floor unit of the southwest corner of the building and spread to the unit directly above it. Firefighters fought the flames from the street and also accessed an attic window to help keep the fire contained.
In addition to heavy fire damage to southwest portion of the building, the rest of the structure sustained smoke and water damage.
“We went all through the 11 apartments although I am not sure if all of them are occupied or not. One individual was taken to Community Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation, but there were no other injuries,” Chief Duhrkopf said.
The fire was out before 7:30, but firefighters remained on the scene to check for hotspots. Displaced residents sat along the curb across from the apartment complex Monday morning waiting for the “all clear” notice so they could check on their belongings. Firefighters escorted them one-by-one when it was determined safe to re-enter the building.
Sumner police rerouted traffic around two blocks of First Street, the city’s main thoroughfare, during the Monday morning rush. Chief Duhrkopf said 30 Sumner volunteer firefighters responded to the fire and got it under control and extinguished fairly quickly, eliminating the need to call for mutual aid. Nearby buildings were not affected. He said the cause of the fire has not been determined yet, and is under investigation.