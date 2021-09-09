Do you have more apples than you can eat? You can preserve them.
As part of the Iowa State University Extension Service’s Preserve the Taste of Summer series, Jill Weber and Amy Jones are leading the program “All About Apples.” The event will take place starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Borlaug Learning Center, 3327 290th St., Nashua.
Participants will learn how to can applesauce and apple pie filling, freeze and dry apples safely at home. They also will be taste testing apple crisp and applesauce.
Participants can sign up with the online link https://bit.ly/apples18440 or call the Floyd County Extension office at 641-228-1453.