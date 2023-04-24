The Waverly Newspapers announce last months bingo winners along with their winnings. Connie Hilgendorf won $50; Brenda Geuther won $50; Mary Beth Zelle won $25; Ann Trax won $25; Suzanne Heinemann won $25; David Stobbe won $25.
