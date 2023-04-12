In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Bremer County Community Partners, your local child abuse prevention council, will be hosting their annual Family Fun Fair, on Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School. This event is completely free thanks to the Community Partnership for Protecting Children and other local donors. Agencies, organizations, and businesses who work with families and children in Bremer County will be there for the event. There will be booths that the families can visit. Children will be able to participate in fun activities at each booth and parents can gather resource information that they may find helpful. Darrel Anderson, The Balloon Man, will be there making balloon animals for the kids, and lunch will be available for up to 600 people. There will be pork burgers, chips, bananas, malts, and water. Flyers for the event have been sent home with school age children. Please join us for this important event!
Together, we make a difference in the lives of children!