Although the seasons are over, local athletes from Denver and Waverly-Shell Rock received All-State honors in academics and athletics.
Denver junior Lexi Gehrke and W-SR senior Macy Smith each earned first team All-State honors. W-SR's Katelyn Eggena was also an honorable mention for the All-State team.
Gehrke wrapped up her junior season leading the Cyclones in both goals and assists, finishing with 12 and 11 respectively. Denver's season ended in the regional finals against Dike-New Hartford.
Smith, a University of Northern Iowa soccer commit, also led the Go-Hawks with 28 goals and 13 assists. Smith led W-SR back to the state finals, but ultimately fell to Dallas Center-Grimes 2-0.
Eggena was rock solid in net for W-SR throughout the season. She finished the season with 95 saves and only allowing four goals, a 96% save percentage.
In addition to soccer, Brenna Bodensteiner and Mady Mummelthei received All-District honors for 3A Region 4 in golf. Bodensteiner also made the All-State First Team, ranking tenth.
Denver had four members of their team make it onto some type of Academic All-State team. Juniors Grace Hennessy and Lexi Gehrke both made the second-team. Junior Klair Heim and senior Amanda Terrill both made the honorable mention team.
Macy Smith also made the All-Academic first-team to pair with her first-team All-State award.
Senior Annika Behrends and junior Lindsey Overmann both made second-team All-Academic .
Finally, seniors Linnea Beckstrom and Morgan Aikey both made the honorable mention team. Juniors Anna Stromberg, Alli Seegers and Gabby Baumhover also made the honorable mention team.